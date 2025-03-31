Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Best Sub-4m Compact SUV Under ₹10 Lakh: Which One to Opt For?

Nexon vs Kylaq: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options having cars with multiple engine options, features and great driving dynamics. Recently Skoda launched the Kylaq in this segment. It has decent features, a powerful petrol engine and comfortable cabin space. On the other hand, it competes with the Tata Nexon. It is a popular SUV and has multiple powertrain options, a feature-loaded cabin and decent space for the passengers.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq:

Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

The price of the Tata Nexon is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant. The price of the Skoda Kylaq is ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic variant.

​​Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Design

The Tata Nexon has a different design as compared to the Skoda Kylaq. The Nexon has LED DRL, projector LED headlamps with a welcome and a good-bye function. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear has a connected LED DRL and LED tail lamps. It has a boot space of 382L.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq has a bold front face, a large grill and a projector LED headlamp. It also runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear has bold Skoda badging. It has a boot space of 441L.

Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

The feature list on the Tata Nexon has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

On the contrary, the Skoda Kylaq has features such as an 11.2-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more.

Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Safety

The Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

The Skoda Kylaq also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It also features six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine Options

The buyers of the Tata Nexon have two engine options. There is a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 171Nm torque, paired with a five and six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT and a DCA gearbox. This engine is also paired with a CNG option. The buyers also have a 1.5L diesel engine to opt from, which produces 114BHP and 263Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.