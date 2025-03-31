Tata Nexon vs Skoda Kylaq: Best Sub-4m Compact SUV Under ₹10 Lakh: Which One to Opt For?

Updated March 31st 2025, 19:54 IST
Nexon vs Kylaq: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options having cars with multiple engine options, features and great driving dynamics. Recently Skoda launched the Kylaq in this segment. It has decent features, a powerful petrol engine and comfortable cabin space. On the other hand, it competes with the Tata Nexon. It is a popular SUV and has multiple powertrain options, a feature-loaded cabin and decent space for the passengers.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq:
The price of the Tata Nexon is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant. The price of the Skoda Kylaq is ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic variant.
The Tata Nexon has a different design as compared to the Skoda Kylaq. The Nexon has LED DRL, projector LED headlamps with a welcome and a good-bye function. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear has a connected LED DRL and LED tail lamps. It has a boot space of 382L.
On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq has a bold front face, a large grill and a projector LED headlamp. It also runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear has bold Skoda badging. It has a boot space of 441L.
The feature list on the Tata Nexon has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.
On the contrary, the Skoda Kylaq has features such as an 11.2-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more.
The Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.
The Skoda Kylaq also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It also features six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.
The buyers of the Tata Nexon have two engine options. There is a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 171Nm torque, paired with a five and six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT and a DCA gearbox. This engine is also paired with a CNG option. The buyers also have a 1.5L diesel engine to opt from, which produces 114BHP and 263Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The buyers of the Skoda Kylaq have a single-engine option. It has a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.
