Looking for Bikes with Traction Control? Check Out These Options Under ₹2 Lakh

Bikes with Traction Control: As cars are getting safer and auto makers are offering multiple safety features, a similar trend is also seen in the two-wheeler segment. Multiple two-wheeler manufacturers have started offering dual-channel ABS, traction control as a part of standard safety feature.

Traction control helps in preventing the slipping of the rear tyre when there is hard acceleration, on a slippery surface, or when it senses that the grip is lost. It is a useful feature especially who commute on bikes during the rainy season.

Here is a list of 5 bikes with traction control that are priced under ₹2 lakh:

Yamana FZ-S Fi

The first motorcycle is the Yamaha FZ-S Fi. Yamaha offers traction control as a standard feature across the motorcycle lineup.

The price of the Yamana FZ-S Fi is ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants.

Yamaha FZ-X

The next motorcycle on the list, which you may consider, is the Yamaha FZ-X. It has a retro-styling and offers traction control across the variant lineup.

The price of the Yamaha FZ-X starts at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in four variants.

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Buyers who are looking for a Pulsar can check out the Pulsar N250. It is a 250cc motorcycle, offering traction control and is priced lower than the KTM Duke 250.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 is ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

Honda NX200

The Honda NX200 is the only adventure-tourer motorcycle on the list, which offers traction control as a standard safety feature. The company calls it Honda Selectable Torque Control.

The price of the Honda NX200 is ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant.

Yamaha MT 15

The fifth motorcycle on the list, which comes with traction control, is the Yamaha MT 15. It is the naked version of the R15. Yamaha does offer the R3 and MT 03 in the market, but misses out on traction control.