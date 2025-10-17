Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Features Updated, Price Remains Unchanged

Bajaj Pulsar Updated: Bajaj Pulsar is a popular choice among buyers and has been on sale for more than 2 decades in India. Since it offers multiple variants and engine options in the Pulsar series, the two-wheeler maker has updated the Pulsar NS125 ABS with new features and colour options to attract buyers around the festive season. However, the price of the updated model remains unchanged, and it continues with the same 125cc petrol engine.

“​​The addition of ABS ride modes and the new Pearl Metallic White colour in the Pulsar NS125, we are making advanced riding technologies more accessible while enhancing the thrill of performance biking.” Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS?

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS is unchanged, and it starts at ₹98,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What are the feature updates in the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS?

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS125 ABS with three riding modes and says it will enhance the riding comfort and experience of the riders. These three modes are: Road, Rain and Off-Road. Further, it continues to get a digital instrument cluster, TBT navigation, USB charging port, and more.

What are the colour options in the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS?

The automaker has added a new Pearl Metallic White colour to the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS, and now you can choose it from five colour options. The other four colours are: Black, Blue, Orange, and Red.

What are the engine specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS is equipped with a 124.45cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 11.83 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated with a five-speed gearbox.

Which bikes compete with the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS?