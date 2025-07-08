Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Price, Features, Specifications, Compared

Bajaj vs Harley-Davidson: The 400cc segment motorcycles have multiple options to choose from. Bajaj offers its Pulsar NS 400Z, which is one of the most affordable 400cc bikes in India. Now, the automaker has updated the Pulsar NS 400Z with new features, revised styling, and the company has hiked the price as well. However, you can check out the Harley-Davidson X440 in the segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) and the Harley-Davidson X440:

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Price

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) starts at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant. The Pulsar NS 400Z (2024) has a price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other side, the price of the Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Features

The feature list on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) includes riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, music control, a lap timer, and other features. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 also has Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, a digital instrument cluster, and other features.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Colour Options

You can choose the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z (2025) from three colour options. These are Pewter Grey, Glossy Racing Red, and Ebony Black. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 is available in seven colour options to choose from. These are Denim Mustard, Vivid Mustard Yellow, Vivid Metallic Thick Red, Vivid Metallic Dark Silver, Baja Orange, Vivid Goldfish Silver, and Matte Black.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Engine Specifications