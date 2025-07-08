Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) vs Harley Davidson X440 - Price, Features, Specifications, Compared

Updated 8 July 2025 at 17:38 IST
Bajaj vs Harley-Davidson: The 400cc segment motorcycles have multiple options to choose from. Bajaj offers its Pulsar NS 400Z, which is one of the most affordable 400cc bikes in India. Now, the automaker has updated the Pulsar NS 400Z with new features, revised styling, and the company has hiked the price as well. However, you can check out the Harley-Davidson X440 in the segment.
Here is a quick comparison of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) and the Harley-Davidson X440:
The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) starts at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant. The Pulsar NS 400Z (2024) has a price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other side, the price of the Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants.
The feature list on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) includes riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, music control, a lap timer, and other features. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 also has Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, a digital instrument cluster, and other features.
You can choose the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z (2025) from three colour options. These are Pewter Grey, Glossy Racing Red, and Ebony Black. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 is available in seven colour options to choose from. These are Denim Mustard, Vivid Mustard Yellow, Vivid Metallic Thick Red, Vivid Metallic Dark Silver, Baja Orange, Vivid Goldfish Silver, and Matte Black.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (2025) is equipped with a 373cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 41 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 has a 440cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
