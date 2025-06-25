Krushna Abhishek Adds BYD Seal To His Garage - Check What’s Special About This EV

Updated 25 June 2025 at 14:16 IST
Krushna Abhishek's BYD: Popular Bollywood Actor and Comedian Krushna Abhishek has added a new EV sedan to his garage. Krushna Abhishek is famous for his work in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Entertainment, Bol Bachchan, and other movies and TV shows. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Krushna took delivery of a BYD Seal EV sedan. The BYD Seal EV is available in two battery packs and is a feature-loaded EV sedan offering a comfortable and spacious cabin.
Here is everything you need to know about the BYD Seal EV that makes it special
The price of the BYD Seal starts at ₹43.27 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Dynamic variant. It is available in three variants and the the top-spec, Performance variant is priced at ₹56.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).
As per the video, Krushna’s BYD Seal is finished in Antlantis Grey paint shade. Further, the Seal comes in Aurora White, Cosmos Black, and Shark Grey.
The BYD Seal is a feature-loaded EV sedan. For starters, it has dual-zone climate control, a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a heads-up display, and others. Further, it has an electric adjustment for the front seats, a panoramic moonroof, multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, and more.
The BYD Seal has safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features.
The BYD Seal is available with two battery packs. It has a 61.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 510 km on a single charge. Further, it has a bigger battery pack as well, which is the 82.56 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 650 km on a single charge.
The BYD Seal is available with a rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drivetrain.
Published 25 June 2025 at 14:16 IST