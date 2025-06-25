Krushna Abhishek Adds BYD Seal To His Garage - Check What’s Special About This EV

Krushna Abhishek's BYD: Popular Bollywood Actor and Comedian Krushna Abhishek has added a new EV sedan to his garage. Krushna Abhishek is famous for his work in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Entertainment, Bol Bachchan, and other movies and TV shows. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Krushna took delivery of a BYD Seal EV sedan. The BYD Seal EV is available in two battery packs and is a feature-loaded EV sedan offering a comfortable and spacious cabin.

Here is everything you need to know about the BYD Seal EV that makes it special

BYD Seal Price

The price of the BYD Seal starts at ₹43.27 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Dynamic variant. It is available in three variants and the the top-spec, Performance variant is priced at ₹56.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).

BYD Seal Colours

As per the video, Krushna’s BYD Seal is finished in Antlantis Grey paint shade. Further, the Seal comes in Aurora White, Cosmos Black, and Shark Grey.

BYD Seal Features

The BYD Seal is a feature-loaded EV sedan. For starters, it has dual-zone climate control, a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a heads-up display, and others. Further, it has an electric adjustment for the front seats, a panoramic moonroof, multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, and more.

BYD Seal Safety Features

The BYD Seal has safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features.

BYD Seal Range

The BYD Seal is available with two battery packs. It has a 61.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 510 km on a single charge. Further, it has a bigger battery pack as well, which is the 82.56 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 650 km on a single charge.

BYD Seal Drivetrain