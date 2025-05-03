Bajaj to TVS: Top 3 EV Two-Wheeler Makers with Highest Sales in April 2025

Bajaj to TVS: The electric two-wheeler segment saw a positive momentum in April 2025. The volumes from different automakers saw a growth, resulting in the segment’s growth. According to Vahan data, the segment saw sales of 91,794 units in April 2025. There was a growth of 40.03 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, TVS Motor Company was in the first position, with the highest sales in the electric two-wheeler segment. It was followed by Ola Electric, falling short marginally.

Here is a list of the top five electric two-wheeler makers with the highest sales in April 2025:

TVS Motor Company

The first position on the list is the TVS Motor. The company saw total sales of 19,739 units in April 2025. The company saw a growth of 154.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis and recorded a market share of 21.5 per cent in this period.

TVS iQube is the entry-level electric two-wheeler in its lineup, starting at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.2 kWh battery pack.

Ola Electric

The second position on the list is secured by Ola Electric. It is a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, having total sales of 19,709 units, falling marginally behind TVS Motor. The company saw a decline in sales, falling by 42.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It recorded a market share of 21.47 per cent in this period.

The Ola Gig is the entry-level electric scooter from the automaker, priced starting at a mere ₹39,999 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto

The third position on the list is secured by Bajaj Auto. According to Vahan data, the automaker saw total sales of 19,001 units in April 2025. The company saw a growth of 151.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Talking about the market share, Bajaj Auto recorded 20.70 per cent in this period.