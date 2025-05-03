Bajaj to TVS: Top 3 EV Two-Wheeler Makers with Highest Sales in April 2025

Updated May 3rd 2025, 12:59 IST
Bajaj to TVS: The electric two-wheeler segment saw a positive momentum in April 2025. The volumes from different automakers saw a growth, resulting in the segment’s growth. According to Vahan data, the segment saw sales of 91,794 units in April 2025. There was a growth of 40.03 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, TVS Motor Company was in the first position, with the highest sales in the electric two-wheeler segment. It was followed by Ola Electric, falling short marginally.
Here is a list of the top five electric two-wheeler makers with the highest sales in April 2025:
The first position on the list is the TVS Motor. The company saw total sales of 19,739 units in April 2025. The company saw a growth of 154.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis and recorded a market share of 21.5 per cent in this period.
TVS iQube is the entry-level electric two-wheeler in its lineup, starting at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.2 kWh battery pack.
The second position on the list is secured by Ola Electric. It is a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, having total sales of 19,709 units, falling marginally behind TVS Motor. The company saw a decline in sales, falling by 42.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It recorded a market share of 21.47 per cent in this period.
The Ola Gig is the entry-level electric scooter from the automaker, priced starting at a mere ₹39,999 (ex-showroom).
The third position on the list is secured by Bajaj Auto. According to Vahan data, the automaker saw total sales of 19,001 units in April 2025. The company saw a growth of 151.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Talking about the market share, Bajaj Auto recorded 20.70 per cent in this period.
The Bajaj Chetak is the entry-level electric scooter in the lineup, priced starting at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3503 variant.
Published May 3rd 2025, 12:59 IST