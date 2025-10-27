Best Cars with Biggest Boot Space: Carry Everything with Ease!

Cars with Big Boot: If you’re looking for a car that can handle your weekend getaways or heavy boxes from your shop, you should consider models that offer a large boot space. Multiple cars in the market offer decent boot space capacity, and you don’t have to compromise on comfort or the performance of the engine. Some of the popular options in the market are the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Tigor, and others.

From compact SUVs to full-sized sedans, here’s a look at some of the best cars that offer the biggest boot space:

Skoda Kylaq

The first option on the list, which you can consider, is the Skoda Kylaq. It is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, and the only German SUV that you can get under ₹10 lakh in India. The Kylaq comes with a 441L boot space and has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine on offer. The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Sonet

The second sub-4m compact SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the Kia Sonet. It has decent space in the interiors, and it has a 433L of boot space for your luggage. The Sonet has a bold exterior design, and comes with three engine options and multiple colour options. The price of the Kia Sonet starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

If you are looking for a D-segment sedan, around ₹10 lakh, and can compromise on features, then you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It is an underrated option in the segment and offers a boot space of 510L, which is ample enough for your family trips. The Ciaz feels quite dated and requires an update, and it is available with a single engine option. The price of it starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Honda Elevate

In the compact SUV segment, the Honda Elevate offers ample boot space and has decent space in the second row seats. It offers a 458L boot space, which stores enough luggage for your weekend getaways. Regarding the feature list, it has a sunroof, a wireless charger, and others and is available in a single petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Volkswagen Virtus