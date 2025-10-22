Farhan Akhtar Adds Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Car Collection - List of Bollywood Celebrities Who Own This Luxury SUV

Farhan Akhtar Cars: Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has recently added a new luxury SUV to his car collection. He is popular for his movies, including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and others. According to an Instagram Post, Farhan Akhtar took delivery of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, powered by a V8 petrol engine.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the more luxurious iteration of the regular GLS SUV, having extensive chrome on the exterior, premium and extravagant interiors, and is equipped with multiple features. The price of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is ₹3.75 crore (on-road, Noida).

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a popular choice among multiple Bollywood celebrities, such as Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others.

Here is a list of the other Bollywood celebrities who own a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600:

Deepika Padukone

The first Bollywood celebrity on the list of GLS 600 owners is Deepika Padukone. She is popular for her movies like Om Shaanti Om, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, and others.

Her GLS 600 is finished in a blue paint shade, has chrome alloys, and comes equipped with a V8 petrol engine.

Arjun Kapoor

The next Bollywood actor on the list is Arjun Kapoor. He is a famous actor known for his movies like Singham Again, 2 States, Ishaqzaade, and others.

His GLS 600 Maybach is finished in also finished in blue paint shade.

Kriti Sanon

Talking about the next female celebrity on the list is Kriti Sanon. She has worked in multiple movies like Heropanti, Dilwale, and more and is a proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.