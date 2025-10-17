Best Compact SUVs in India: Style Meets Practicality!

Best Compact SUVs: Buyers in India, when planning for a new car, mainly consider options that are feature-loaded, are value for money, and have good fuel efficiency. Around ₹15-20 lakh, there are multiple compact SUVs, which offer comfortable seating, have decent features, and come with a refined petrol and a diesel engine, which are also fuel-efficient. Some of the popular options in the market are Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and others.

Here is a list of the three best compact SUVs that offer styling and are a practical option for daily commutes:

Honda Elevate

The first compact SUV, which is also an underrated option in the segment, is the Honda Elevate. It has a no-nonsense design, clean and simple proportions, good ground clearance, and there is ample space in the interiors. Regarding the feature list, though it has a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger, it is well-equipped and an all-around package on offer. Honda offers it with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is smooth and refined.

The price of the Honda Elevate is ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The next compact SUV, which is a popular option, has comfortable seating and offers a reliable petrol engine, is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The design is bold and aesthetic, and the projector headlamps have a good throw of light during night rides. On the inside, the seats are comfortable and the cabin is feature-rich. It has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, and other features. Maruti Suzuki offers the Grand Vitara with a 1.5L NA petrol engine with a CNG option and an AWD setup. Further, you can opt for a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, having a fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l (claimed).

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos

If you are looking for a sporty-looking SUV, having bold front profile, that is feature-rich and has a diesel engine, then you can consider the Kia Seltos. Though the automaker is gearing to launch the Seltos facelift in the coming months, it still makes sense to choose it as it has a balance of power and comfort. It has features like Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. You can choose it with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. However, it misses out on a strong hybrid option or a CNG option.