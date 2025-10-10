Top 5 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh in India Best Picks for Families!

SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh: The SUV segment in India is a popular choice among car buyers in the market. Around ₹20 lakh, there are multiple SUVs, which are feature-loaded, have decent fuel efficiency and is available in multiple colour options to choose from. Some of the popular choices which you can consider are the Hyundai Creta, the Mahindra Scorpio, and more.

Here is a list of the top 5 SUVs that you can consider under ₹20 lakh in India:

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. It offers a comfortable cabin space, has a feature-rich cabin, and is available with multiple colour options to choose from. The Creta has features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. You can choose the Hyundai Creta with a NA petrol, turbo petrol, or a diesel engine. Further, there is also an EV variant available in the market.

The price of the Hyundai Creta is ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has a macho design, boxy shape, and great road presence. After the Hyundai Creta, it is one of the popular choices among buyers. The automaker offers it in two versions: a Scorpio Classic and a Scorpio N. The Scorpio Classic has a more raw feeling, whereas the Scorpio N feels more updated and modern. You can choose the Scoprio Classic with a diesel engine only, but the Scorpio N is available with a petrol and a diesel engine with a 4x4 setup as well.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Scorpio N is ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Mahindra XUV 700

If you want a mid-size SUV that is feature-loaded and looks modern with sophisticated features, you can check out the Mahindra XUV 700. It is built on a monocoque chassis, has tons of features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and more. The automaker offers it in multiple variants and colour options. The XUV 700 is available with a petrol and a diesel engine, along with an AWD setup as well.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 is ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Hyryder

Under ₹20 lakh, the Toyota Hyryder has gained popularity among buyers. Though it wears a badge of reliability and has a low cost of ownership, the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki have multiple similarities. The Hyryder is equipped with multiple features, comes in various colour options, and can be opted for with a NA petrol, CNG option, along with an AWD setup. Further, you can also choose the Hyryder with a strong hybrid variant, having high fuel efficiency.

The price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Volkswagen Taigun

Since there are multiple SUVs from Japanese and South Korean automakers available under ₹20 lakh, you can opt for a German SUV if you are looking for a better driving feel and performance. The Volkswagen Taigun is an underrated option in its segment. It is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is slightly low on features, but what’s important is the driving feel. The Taigun has German driving characteristics and ample boot space on offer. You can choose it with a 1.0L or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.