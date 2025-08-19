Big Relief For Bengaluru Office-goers: Free Bus Service Linking Yellow Line Metro to Electronic City Offices Launched

Free shuttle service between the Yellow line metro and Electronic city in Bengaluru | Image: ELCITA

Free Bus Service in Bengaluru: If you are living in Bengaluru and you commute to Electronic City for your office, this week, a new free shuttle bus service has been launched to ease the problem. The feeder buses will be connecting the Yellow Line Metro, which was recently opened, with the major tech parks and company campuses in the Electronic City area.

The bus service between the tech park and the metro has been introduced jointly by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Electronic City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA). The shuttles will run frequently during peak office hours to ensure a quick transfer from the metro station to offices. Commuters will be able to track the shuttle timings through the ELCITA Citizens App.

The Yellow Line, a long-awaited part of the Namma Metro network, began its service just days ago, bringing a huge sense of relief to many. As per officials, this service is aimed at solving the “last-mile connectivity” issue, which has been a long-standing concern for commuters using public transport.

When will the shuttle service operate?

As per ELCITA, the shuttle bus service will be available every week, from Monday to Friday and will start from 8 in the morning to 8 at night, a total of 12 hours.

What are the routes on which the shuttle service will operate?

According to an Instagram post, the ELCITA has mentioned five routes from the Yellow Line to multiple points in the Electronic City.

These routes are:

Route 1A from EC1

It will start from HPE Junction, go to 360-degree Park, and return to HPE Junction.

Route 1B from EC2

It will start from SBI Junction, go to 360-degree Park, and return to EC2.

Route 1C from EC2

It will start from SBI Junction, go to Neo Town, and return to EC2.

Route 2A from EC2

It will start from the Petrol Pump, and will go to Old SBI Road, and will return to EC2.

Route 2B from EC2