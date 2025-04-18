Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla In India's Most Expensive Rolls-Royce And An Entry Like No Other

Yohan Poonawalla Car Collection: Yohan Poonawalla, an Indian billionaire, is known for his car collection in India. His garage consists of multiple Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Mercedes-Maybachs, Mercedes AMG models, Land Rovers, and vintage cars. As per reports, his collection is worth over ₹100 crores and is widely regarded as one of the finest in India. Recently, Yohan Poonawalla was there at the Amby Valley with his multiple cars from his collection, comprising Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, which is one of the most expensive Rolls-Royce models, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn, Ferrari 458, 488, Mercedes-Maybach S680, and other luxurious cars.

Here are a few highlights of Yohan Poonawalla’s car collection at Amby Valley:

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB:

The first car on the list of Yohan Poonawalla’s car collection is his recently added Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB. It is one of the most expensive Rolls-Royces of India, and is the 22nd Rolls-Royce in his garage. The Phantom VIII EWB has a 6.75L V12 petrol engine.

What is the price of Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB?

According to media reports, the price of Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB is ₹22 crore.

Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed:

The next prominent luxury sedan in the garage of Yohan Poonawalla’s car collection is the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. His Flying Spur is finished in a red shade, and not sure if it has some bespoke elements on it. As the name suggests, it has a 6.0L W12 turbo petrol engine.

What is the price of the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed?

According to reports, the price of the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is ₹7 crore.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG:

The third car on the list of Yohan Poonawalla’s list is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. It is a collector's item in India, and very few pieces are there in the country. Poonawalla has it finished in a black paint shade, and SLS AMG was famous for its gullwing door design, its exterior design and the performance from the engine.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG?

The last recorded price of Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is ₹2.58 crore.

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is a popular full-size luxury SUV and is commonly found in the garages of businessmen and Bollywood celebs. Yohan Poonawalla has a Defender 110 in his garage, which is the five-door iteration of the Defender series. The Defender in Poonawalla’s garage is finished in black shade, and he also has a 1951 Defender Series 1 in his vintage car collection.

What is the price of the Land Rover Defender?