BMW 2 Series (2025) Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Entry-level BMW in India: German luxury automaker BMW Group India has launched the 2 Series facelift for the Indian market. According to the statement, the 2 Series is available in two variants, 218 Sport and 218 Sport Pro, priced at ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

BMW has updated the exterior design of the car, revamped the interiors, and added new features as well. However, BMW has ditched the diesel engine, and now you can only opt for a 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Here is a quick rundown of the BMW 2 Series Facelift for prospective buyers:

BMW 2 Series Engine

The major update in the BMW 2 Series is its engine. The automaker has downsized the engine to a 1.5L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the earlier 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Further ,BMW has removed the 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine.

BMW 2 Series Colours

You can choose the BMW 2 Series from 4 colour options. These are:

Alpine White

Black Sapphire (metallic)

Brooklyn Grey (metallic)

Portimao Blue (metallic)

BMW 2 Series Features

The BMW 2 Series is a feature-loaded sedan. It has dual-zone climate control, sunroof, a 10.7-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.4-inch instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon music system, ambient lighting, and others.

However, the Sport variant has a reverse parking camera, whereas the Sport Pro variant has a 360-degree parking camera and a heads-up display, and a few other features as some additional options.

BMW 2 Series Safety Features

The safety features on the BMW 2 Series comprise multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ADAS features like blind spot monitor, lane change warning, rear crossing traffic warning with brake intervention, and others.

BMW 2 Series Price