Renault Triber Facelift Spied Testing Ahead of India Launch - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift: The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market. Now, the French automaker is set to launch the facelift models of the Triber in India. In a recent YouTube video, the test mules under heavy camouflage of the upcoming Renault Triber were spotted, and it revealed the front profile of the Triber.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Renault Triber Facelift Exteriors

According to the video, the front profile of the Renault Triber facelift will get a revised grill, will have rounded design elements, and the stance is likely to be upright. Further, the headlamps are expected to get a new design, and it is still unclear whether the Triber facelift will come with LED units or halogen. On the lower side, the fog lamps are placed, and there is a black body cladding connecting the lower grill.

On the side, the ORVM design is likely to remain unchanged. Additionally, it is expected to come with roof rails as well.

At the rear, the Renault Triber facelift is expected to get some minimal changes. The taillamp design is likely to get revamped, and the spy shots suggest that these are LED units.

Renault Triber Facelift Features

The Renault Triber facelift is expected to get some new features in this model. In the video, it is visible that the Triber facelift will come with a rear wiper and washer and will have a regular antenna.

Renault Triber Facelift Engine Specifications

The engine specifications on the upcoming Renault Triber facelift are still under wraps. It is expected to continue with the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 71 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. However, with the facelift model, Renault may introduce a turbo petrol engine as well.

Renault Triber Facelift Launch