BMW 2 Series vs Mercedes-Benz A Class - How Do They Compare?

BMW vs Mercedes: Buyers looking for an entry-level luxury sedan having decent features, a stylish design, and powerful engine options have a handful of options to choose from. To enter this segment, the buyers can check out the BMW 2 Series or the Mercedes-Benz A Class. Both are well loaded with features, have stylish exterior design, and multiple engine options.

Which one to choose? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers:

BMW 2 Series vs Mercedes-Benz A Class: Features

Both the BMW 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz A Class are well equipped with features. The BMW 2 Series offers dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, 11 colours of ambient lighting, and more. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz A Class also has a dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, 64 colours of ambient lighting, and more.

BMW 2 Series vs Mercedes-Benz A Class: Engine Specifications

Both the BMW 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz A Class are available with petrol and diesel engine options to choose from. The BMW 2 Series has a 2.0L petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 190 bhp and 280 Nm torque. The diesel engine makes 190 bhp and 400 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz A Class has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine, making 160 bhp and 250 Nm torque. This is paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It also has a 2.0L diesel engine, making 150 bhp and 320 Nm torque. This is paired to an eight-speed DCT gearbox.

BMW 2 Series vs Mercedes-Benz A Class: Price