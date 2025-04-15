Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu MU-X - How Do They Compare?

Fortuner vs MU-X: The full-size SUV segment has a very limited options for the buyers to choose from. These SUVs have great road presence, comfortable seating and comes with off-road capabilities. In this segment, Toyota Fortuner is a popular choice among the buyers. It has great road presence, has decent features and has two engine options for the buyers. However, it competes with the Isuzu MU-X in this segment, which is an underrated SUV. Isuzu MU-X has better off-road capabilities, has basic interiors and a decent diesel engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X for the buyers:

Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu MU-X: Features

Both the Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X has decent feature list on offer. However, the Toyota Fortuner has dual-zone climate control, driving modes, 11-speaker JBL audio system and more. On the other hand, the Isuzu MU-X has a automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and more.

Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu MU-X: Design

The Toyota Fortuner has a muscular design. It has bi-LED projector headlamps, runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has bold aesthetics. On the other hand, the Isuzu MU-X has a chrome on the grill, LED projector headlamps, runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has simplistic design.

Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu MU-X: Engine Specifications

The Toyota Fortuner has two engine options for the buyers to choose from. It has a 2.7L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 164 bhp and 245 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. This is only available with a 4x2 drivetrain option. Further, it has a 2.8L diesel engine on offer, making 201 bhp and 500 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain option.

However, the Isuzu MU-X has a 1.9L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, making 163 bhp and 370 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain options to the buyers.

Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu MU-X: Price