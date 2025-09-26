BMW G310 RR Limited Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

BMW G310 RR Limited Edition: BMW Motorrad has launched the G 310 RR Limited Edition for the Indian market. It has updated graphics, aerodynamic design, and it comes with ‘1/310’ badging. The design of the motorcycle is inspired by its elder S 1000 RR sibling, which comes with ride-by-wire, the anti-hopping clutch, and remains unchanged mechanically. For better performance, it uses a Ram Air intake and has features like multiple riding modes, a TFT screen, hazard lamps, and more. BMW says it is limited to 310 units only.

Here is a quick rundown of the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition for the prospective buyers:

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Price

The price of the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition is ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Design

Since it is a limited edition variant, the design gets an overhaul. The BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition variant comes with new decals for the body kit and wheels. There is a ‘1/310’ badge to indicate it is a limited edition variant. Additionally, the automaker offers Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres as a standard fitment for better grip on the road.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Features

The BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition continues with a similar feature list. It has a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, which shows speed, gear position indicator, and other information and can be controlled via an infotainment control switch. It has four riding modes, which are Rain, Urban, Track, and Sport.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Engine Specifications