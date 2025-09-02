Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch - Here’s How It Could Look Like

Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted: Hyundai India is set to launch the updated version of its sub-4m compact SUV, Venue, for the Indian market. In the recent spy shots shared by a YouTuber named Power Stroke PS, the Venue facelift will get a major exterior and interior update, and it gives us clearer details of the upcoming model. The front is expected to get a major overhaul, whereas the rear is expected to continue with a similar design.

Regarding the interiors, we can expect some changes in the design of the dashboard, and it may get some new features as well. It is the first generational update of the Venue since its launch in 2019. However, according to sources, the launch of the Hyundai Venue facelift is slated for November 2025.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift for the Indian market:

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Exteriors:

As per the recent spy shots shared by the YouTuber, the exteriors will get a major design update. The front profile is expected to get a new design for the LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a revised bumper as well. On the side, we can expect Hyundai to offer 17-inch alloy wheels, and since the roof rails were not there on the test mule, it may not be the top-spec variant of the Venue facelift. The rear of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to have a similar design as the current generation, having connected LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and a revised design of bumper.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Interiors

Talking about the interior of the Upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift, it is expected to get a change as well as compared to the current generation. As per the spy shots, it is likely to get a dual-screen setup, which is present in the Creta and Alcazar. The centre console is expected to get design changes, wherein the AC vents are likely to be repositioned, and may get physical controls for various functions.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Features

Regarding the feature list, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to offer 64 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded music system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new theme for the instrument cluster.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Engine Specifications

Hyundai will most likely keep the powertrain options the same in the Venue facelift. The current generation comes with the 1.2L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. All the engines are available with a manual and an automatic gearbox.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Expected Price