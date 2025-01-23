Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Ninja 500 Launched: Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Ninja 500 in India. The Ninja 500 continues to have a twin headlamp setup, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 451cc engine. It comes with a Metallic Carbon Gray paint scheme with green accents on the motorcycle’s fairing. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 rivals with the Yamaha YZF R3 and Aprilia RS 457 in the segment.

Here's everything that buyers need to know about the Kawasaki Ninja 500:

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Design:

The design of Kawasaki Ninja 500 is similar to the Ninja 300. It has dual LED headlamps, indicators on the fairing and a single disc brake at the front. The fuel tank has sharp and aggressive design and has a capacity 14L.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Features:

Regarding features, the buyers of the Kawasaki Ninja 500 will negative LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity which display the notifications from the rider's smartphone. Additionally, for safety, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is also offered with a dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Engine Specifications:

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel twin petrol engine, which produces 44BHP and 42.6Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle has a wet multi-disc clutch for a better riding experience.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Suspensions and Braking:

Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a a telescopic fork with 41 mm travel at the front. The rear suspension has a gas-charged shock with spring preload and adjustability, enhancing the comfort while riding. For the braking duties, the front has a 310mm disc with dual pistons, and the rear wheel has a 220mm disc brake with dual-piston.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price: