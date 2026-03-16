BMW M 1000 R Launched in India at ₹33.5 Lakh, Deliveries to Begin in May 2026

BMW has launched its new naked roadster in India. | Image: BMW

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in India, bringing its high-performance naked roadster to the country with a starting price of ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin in May 2026.

The M 1000 R is part of BMW’s M performance lineup and sits at the top of the company’s roadster range. It is designed to combine the performance of a superbike with the ergonomics of a naked street motorcycle.

Engine and performance

At the core of the BMW M 1000 R is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine derived from the company’s flagship superbike platform. The engine produces over 200hp and around 113Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful naked motorcycles available in India.

The motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of around 280 km/h. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox, supported by BMW’s electronic rider-assist systems that help manage traction, braking, and stability.

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Design and aerodynamics

The M 1000 R carries an aggressive streetfighter design with sharp bodywork and distinctive aerodynamic elements. One of the key highlights is the front winglets, which help generate downforce at high speeds and improve stability during hard acceleration and braking.

The bike also features a lightweight chassis and several carbon fibre components, particularly in the Competition variant, aimed at reducing weight and improving handling.

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Technology and rider aids

BMW has equipped the M 1000 R with several advanced electronic systems, including:

Multiple riding modes Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) Launch Control and Pit Lane Limiter Track-focused electronic adjustments

These features allow riders to customise the bike’s behaviour for both road and track use.

Positioning in the premium motorcycle segment