BMW M2 CS Launched in India at ₹1.66 Crore With Limited Units

BMW M2 CS sits above the M2 and will be available in limited numbers. | Image: BMW

BMW has launched the M2 CS in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.66 crore, bringing its track-focused compact performance coupe to the country in limited numbers.

The M2 CS sits at the top of the M2 lineup, positioned as a more aggressive, lightweight, and performance-oriented version of the standard model. As with previous CS-badged cars from BMW’s M division, the focus here is not just on higher output but on sharper dynamics and reduced weight.

Engine and Performance

The BMW M2 CS is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo inline-six engine, tuned to deliver higher output than the standard M2. It produces around 530hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

BMW claims a 0–100 kmph time of under 4 seconds, placing it firmly in the high-performance sports car territory despite its relatively compact footprint.

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The car also features upgraded engine cooling, revised suspension tuning, and a more aggressive differential setup, all aimed at improving track performance and high-speed stability.

Lightweight Focus and Design Changes

One of the defining aspects of the M2 CS is weight reduction. BMW has extensively used carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) across multiple components, including the roof, bonnet, and interior elements.

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This not only reduces overall weight but also lowers the centre of gravity, improving handling and responsiveness.

Visually, the M2 CS gets a more aggressive stance with larger air intakes, a redesigned front splitter, a ducktail-style rear spoiler, and CS-specific badging. The design remains compact but noticeably more purposeful than the standard M2.

Interior and Features

Inside, the M2 CS blends a race-inspired layout with premium elements. The cabin features M carbon bucket seats, Alcantara surfaces, and CS-specific detailing. It retains BMW’s curved display setup running the latest iDrive system, along with performance-focused readouts and configurable driving modes.

Despite its track orientation, the car does not strip out everyday usability entirely, maintaining features such as climate control, connectivity options, and driver assistance systems.

Limited Availability