BYD SEALION 7 First Anniversary Edition Announced in India: Bookings Open With Limited-Time Benefits

BYD India has announced the First Anniversary Edition of its flagship electric SUV, the SEALION 7, marking one year of the model in the Indian market. Bookings for the special edition open from March 17, 2026, with a token amount of ₹70,000 across dealerships nationwide.

The move is less about a cosmetic refresh and more about strengthening the ownership proposition in an increasingly competitive premium EV segment, where differentiation is now as much about long-term value as it is about performance.

Pricing and Limited-Period Benefits

The BYD SEALION 7 continues to be offered in two variants. The Premium variant (82.56 kWh) is priced at ₹49.4 lakh, while the Performance variant comes in at ₹54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the First Anniversary Edition, BYD is bundling benefits for the first 1,100 customers. These include a complimentary 11 kW home charger with installation, along with two years of free service and maintenance. The offer is valid on bookings made till April 30, 2026.

Advertisement

More importantly, BYD is extending the low-voltage battery warranty to eight years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, up from the standard six years, signalling a clear push to address long-term reliability concerns that still exist among premium EV buyers in India.

Subtle Design Update, Same Core Hardware

The Anniversary Edition introduces a new Tahiti Blue interior theme, adding a visual distinction without altering the overall design language. The SEALION 7 retains its ocean-inspired styling, originally conceptualised under BYD’s global design leadership.

Advertisement

Inside, the SUV continues to offer a feature-heavy cabin with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, quilted Nappa leather seats, 128-colour ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass roof. The experience is positioned to compete with established luxury offerings rather than just electric rivals.

Performance and Range Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, nothing changes. The SEALION 7 is powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery and uses BYD’s Cell-to-Body (CTB) architecture, which integrates the battery into the vehicle structure for improved rigidity and safety.

The Performance variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the Premium variant does it in 6.7 seconds. Claimed range stands at 542 km for the Performance trim and 567 km for the Premium variant under NEDC standards.

The SUV also features BYD’s Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC), aimed at improving traction and handling dynamics, especially under demanding driving conditions.

Market Context and Positioning

Since its debut at the Bharat Expo 2025, the SEALION 7 has recorded over 2,500 units in sales in India, indicating steady traction in a segment that is still evolving.