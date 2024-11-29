BMW Motorrad India to hike prices of its motorcycles by up to 2.5 percent starting January 2025

BMW Motorrad India price hike: BMW Motorrad today announced that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters in India by up to 2.5 percent. This increase in prices will come into effect on January 1, 2025 and it affect all the motorcycles and scooters that it sells in the country. The list includes its Made-in-India bikes and the ones that it imports in the country as CBUs or Completely Built Unit.

Announcing the news, BMW Motorrad said that it has increased the prices of its entire portfolio in India to offset input costs and inflation.

"The strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience," the company wrote in a release today.

BMW Motorrad price hike: Motorcycles affected by the price hike in India

As mentioned before, the price hike will impact both, the motorcycles it manufactures in India and the ones that it imports as CBUs. For the unversed, BMW Motorrad's 'Made in India' portfolio includes the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, BMW G 310 RR and the all-electric BMW CE 02, which are locally produced by TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

The company also offers a wide portfolio of motorcycles that are imported in India as CBUs. The list includes its M-series bikes -- BMW M 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 XR, BMW M 1000 R, and its Adventure series bikes -- BMW R 1300 GS, BMW F 900 GS, and BMW F 900 GSA. It also its Sport focused BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 XR and BMW F 900 XR; and Roadster series, which includes the BMW S 1000 R. Additionally, the company also imports the BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 GA, BMW C 400 GT and all-electric BMW CE 04, all of which will receive a bump in price starting January 1, 2025.

