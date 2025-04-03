BMW Reports Surge in Sales in India Ahead of Price Hike

BMW Sales in India: German luxury automaker, BMW Group India has announced its quarterly sales figures for FY 2025. According to a statement from BMW, the automaker recorded total sales of 3,914 units of BMW and Mini cars in Q1 FY25. Further the automaker said there was a growth of 7 per cent in this quarter as compared to Q1 FY24. Despite BMW announcing a revision of the prices of its models in India in April 2025, there was a growth in sales recorded.

“BMW Group India clocked the highest-ever Q1 car deliveries to date with 3,914 units, also growing by +7%. Continuing our lead as the most preferred luxury EV brand, we have seen phenomenal growth of over 200% in our electric car sales,” Mr Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said.

Here’s a rundown of the sales of BMW in Q1 FY25 ahead of the price hike:

BMW India EV Sales:

According to a statement from BMW, the automaker sold 646 units of electric vehicles of BMW and Mini combined. The automaker saw a growth of 206 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

BMW Long Wheelbase Car Sales:

BMW India offers multiple sedans and SUVs with a Long wheelbase to the customers. According to BMW India, the segment recorded a growth of 187 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mini Sales in Q1 FY25:

In the Mini segment, the automaker sold 150 units in Q1 FY25. The Mini Cooper S recorded the highest sales in its segment.

Recent Price Hike by BMW: