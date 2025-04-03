BMW Reports Surge in Sales in India Ahead of Price Hike

Updated April 3rd 2025, 20:18 IST
BMW Sales in India: German luxury automaker, BMW Group India has announced its quarterly sales figures for FY 2025. According to a statement from BMW, the automaker recorded total sales of 3,914 units of BMW and Mini cars in Q1 FY25. Further the automaker said there was a growth of 7 per cent in this quarter as compared to Q1 FY24. Despite BMW announcing a revision of the prices of its models in India in April 2025, there was a growth in sales recorded.
“BMW Group India clocked the highest-ever Q1 car deliveries to date with 3,914 units, also growing by +7%. Continuing our lead as the most preferred luxury EV brand, we have seen phenomenal growth of over 200% in our electric car sales,” Mr Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said.
Here’s a rundown of the sales of BMW in Q1 FY25 ahead of the price hike:
According to a statement from BMW, the automaker sold 646 units of electric vehicles of BMW and Mini combined. The automaker saw a growth of 206 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
BMW India offers multiple sedans and SUVs with a Long wheelbase to the customers. According to BMW India, the segment recorded a growth of 187 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
In the Mini segment, the automaker sold 150 units in Q1 FY25. The Mini Cooper S recorded the highest sales in its segment.
Amid the growing sales in the luxury segment, BMW India announced a price hike for its models. This price revision will include Mini Cars and BMW cars and will be made by 3 per cent from April 2025. However, BMW has not stated the reason behind the price revision, the hike will apply to the locally produced and imported units of the company.
Published April 3rd 2025, 20:14 IST