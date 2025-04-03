Lamborghini Huracan to Range Rover Sport: Top 5 Cars Owned by Hardik Pandya in India

Hardik Pandya Car Collection: Hardik Pandya, who is popularly known as ‘Kung Fu Pandya’ on the field is currently the captain of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and his love for cars. He is a proud owner of some luxurious cars like the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Lamborghini Huracan, and more. Here is a list of the top five cars that are owned by Hardik Pandya:

Range Rover Sport SV:

The first car on the list is the Range Rover Sport SV. He recently added this beast in his garage. He has been spotted multiple times driving his Range Rover Sport on the streets. The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 3.0L petrol engine, producing 394BHP and 550Nm torque.

Range Rover Sport SV Price - ₹2.95 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

The next car driven by Hardik Pandya is the Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. It is a popular luxury off-roading SUV and you can find it in the garages of many celebrities in the world. The G63 AMG is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 577 BHP and 850Nm torque.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Price - ₹3.60 crore (ex-showroom)

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Apart from SUVs, Pandya also loves sports cars. Among them, he owns a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is powered by a 5.2L NA V10 petrol engine, producing 610BHP and 560Nm torque.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price - ₹4.65 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus LM

Since Hardik Pandya owns multiple sports cars and swanky SUVs, he also owns luxury MPVs. Lexus LM is a luxury MPV and the flagship offering from Lexus in India. It comes with a hybrid powertrain and shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Velfire.

Lexus LM Price - ₹2.63 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Vogue

The fifth car on the list of Hardik Pandya’s car collection is the Range Rover Vogue Autobiography. It is a luxurious SUV, equipped with modern-day technology and luxurious elements. It is powered by a 4.4L V8 petrol engine, producing 523BHP and 750Nm torque.