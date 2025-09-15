Updated 15 September 2025 at 15:04 IST
BMW S 1000 R 2026 Launched in India, Rivals Ducati Streetfighter V2
New BMW Motorrad Bike: BMW has launched the S 1000 R 2026 variant in three colours and three optional packages. Here's everything you need to know:
New BMW Motorrad Bike: BMW Group India has launched the S 1000 R 2026 for the Indian market. According to BMW Motorrad, the updated model is now updated with increased power and enhanced standard features for a better riding experience. The S 1000 R will be brought via the CBU route and is offered in three colour options to choose from. The bookings for the S 1000 R have commenced at the BMW Motorrad dealerships.
Here is a quick rundown of the new BMW S 1000 R 2026 for prospective buyers:
BMW S 1000 R Colours
You can choose the BMW S 1000 R from three colour options. These are:
- Blackstorm Metallic,
- Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow (Only with Style Sport)
- Lightwhite Uni/M Motorsport (only with M package)
BMW S 1000 R Features
The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with multiple convenience features. It comes with the M Quick action throttle, Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), riding modes, a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, USB charging socket, and others.
BMW S 1000 R Packages
Apart from the standard model, you have the Dynamic Package, Comfort Package or M Sport package to choose from as an optional package.
- The Dynamic package includes Dynamic Damping Control, Pro riding modes, Shift Assistant Pro, and the engine spoiler.
- The Comfort package consists of Keyless Ride, cruise control, heated grips and tyre pressure control.
- The M Sport package consists of the colour M package, M Sport seat, M fuel filler cap, M lightweight battery, sports silencer, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger and M forged wheels or M Forged wheels.
BMW S 1000 R Engine Specifications
The BMW S 1000 R comes equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 170 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, having a bi-directional quickshifter.
BMW S 1000 R Price
The price of the BMW S 1000 R starts at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant. It rivals the Ducati Streetfighter V2 around its price.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 15:04 IST