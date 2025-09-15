BMW S 1000 R 2026 Launched in India, Rivals Ducati Streetfighter V2

New BMW Motorrad Bike: BMW Group India has launched the S 1000 R 2026 for the Indian market. According to BMW Motorrad, the updated model is now updated with increased power and enhanced standard features for a better riding experience. The S 1000 R will be brought via the CBU route and is offered in three colour options to choose from. The bookings for the S 1000 R have commenced at the BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Here is a quick rundown of the new BMW S 1000 R 2026 for prospective buyers:

BMW S 1000 R Colours

You can choose the BMW S 1000 R from three colour options. These are:

Blackstorm Metallic,

Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow (Only with Style Sport)

Lightwhite Uni/M Motorsport (only with M package)

BMW S 1000 R Features

The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with multiple convenience features. It comes with the M Quick action throttle, Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), riding modes, a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, USB charging socket, and others.

BMW S 1000 R Packages

Apart from the standard model, you have the Dynamic Package, Comfort Package or M Sport package to choose from as an optional package.

The Dynamic package includes Dynamic Damping Control, Pro riding modes, Shift Assistant Pro, and the engine spoiler.

The Comfort package consists of Keyless Ride, cruise control, heated grips and tyre pressure control.

The M Sport package consists of the colour M package, M Sport seat, M fuel filler cap, M lightweight battery, sports silencer, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger and M forged wheels or M Forged wheels.

BMW S 1000 R Engine Specifications

The BMW S 1000 R comes equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 170 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, having a bi-directional quickshifter.

BMW S 1000 R Price

The price of the BMW S 1000 R starts at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant. It rivals the Ducati Streetfighter V2 around its price.