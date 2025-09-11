Suzuki Katana Discontinued in India

Bye-bye, Katana: Suzuki Motorcycles has silently discontinued its naked sportbike, Katana, from the Indian market. The Japanese two-wheeler maker launched the Katana in 2022 in India, and the design was uplifted from the Katanas of 1980. Suzuki only offered the Katana with a 999cc engine in India, and it was equipped with decent features, but it always struggled with poor sales. Now, Suzuki has no litre-class bikes on offer for the Indian market.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Suzuki Katana:

What was the last recorded price of the Suzuki Katana in India?

The last recorded price of the Suzuki Katana was ₹13.11 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It was sold in a single variant and was available in two colour options.

What were the engine specifications of the Suzuki Katana?

The Suzuki Katana was equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which produced 150 bhp and 106 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed gearbox.

What were the features of the Suzuki Katana?

The feature list in the Suzuki Katana consisted of a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, multiple electronic aids, ride-by-wire, riding modes, and others. On the mechanical aspect, it came with adjustable USD forks at the front.

Which bikes competed with the Suzuki Katana?

The Katana shared its platform with the GSX-S1000 motorcycle, and the main rival was the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which costs ₹12.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Which other bikes does Suzuki sell in its big bike lineup?