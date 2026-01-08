BMW To Launch 10 New Cars in India and Hike Local Sourcing To Expand Luxury Sales

Upcoming BMW Cars in India: BMW will launch 10 new cars in India this year, including EVs and its popular MINI brand, while boosting local sourcing to lower costs as luxury car sales in the country remain stubbornly small, its India CEO told Reuters.

Still, the German carmaker sold a record 18,000 cars in India in 2025, growing 14 per cent from a year ago, and closing the gap with rival and market leader Mercedes-Benz.

BMW expects to maintain the same growth momentum this year with 10 new launches and 17 product upgrades, Hardeep Brar said in an interview in Mumbai, adding that over one-third of these will be under the MINI brand.

LUXURY CARS MAKE UP JUST 1% OF TOTAL INDIA CAR SALES

India is a fast-growing luxury car market, but such premium models only make up 1 per cent of total car sales of over 4 million, mainly because of high import tax, which makes the pricing steep.

"The luxury market overall is not growing. If we just keep fighting within this 1 per cent, we're not really expanding," said Brar.

To address this, he plans to launch more models and cut manufacturing costs with locally sourced alternatives to imported parts.

BMW currently sources about 50 per cent of parts locally - including seats, engines, axles and tyres - for cars assembled in India, and Brar is working on increasing this, though he didn't elaborate.

Last year, BMW started locally assembly of its iX1 EV in India - its first such attempt for an electric model - which allowed it to price the car competitively against gasoline models and boosted clean car sales by 200 per cent.

EVs MAKE UP A FIFTH OF BMW INDIA SALES

EVs now make up 21 per cent of BMW's India sales, up from about 8 per cent in 2024, spurring the company to evaluate sourcing EV components like motors locally, potentially further lowering their cost. Brar said the discussions were at an early stage.

Still, to ensure that growth in EVs continues and luxury carmakers invest in expanding their clean car portfolio, the government must maintain the current tax rate of 5 per cent, against 40 per cent and above for gasoline cars, he said.