BMW To Volvo: Top 5 Luxury Automakers With Highest Sales in March 2025

BMW, Mercedes, JLR Sales: The luxury automakers in India are updating their model lineup in India. March 2025 witnessed a decent performance from the luxury automakers in India. There was a positive trend, new launches, and better discounts for the customers. According to sales data from the Vahan Portal, Mercedes-Benz recorded the highest sales in March 2025. It was followed by BMW, JLR, Porsche and other luxury automakers.

Here is a list of the top five luxury automakers of March 2025 in India:

Mercedes-Benz:

The first luxury automaker on the list is Mercedes-Benz. According to Vahan, Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 1,547 units in March 2025. The German luxury automaker registered a decline of 4.15 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Mercedes-Benz recorded a market share of 43.15 per cent in March 2025.

BMW Group India:

Following Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group India was in the second position in March 2025. The automaker recorded a total sales of 1,270 units. BMW saw a decent growth of 11.60 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a growth in volumes by 138 units as compared to March 2024. BMW registered a market share of 35.43 per cent in March 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR):

According to Vahan, Jaguar Land Rover recorded total sales of 503 units in March 2025. The automaker registered a massive growth of 49.26 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the volumes of JLR surged by 126 units in March 2025. JLR had a market share of 14.03 per cent in March 2025.

Volvo Cars:

Volvo Cars was in the fourth position in March 2025. The company saw total sales of 148 units. However, Volvo saw a decline in sales by 9.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes fell short by 15 units. The market share of Volvo Cars was 4.13 per cent in March 2025.

Porsche: