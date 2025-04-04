Mahindra to Tata Motors: Top 5 Automakers with Highest Domestic Sales in March 2025

March Auto Sales: The automotive industry in India is currently facing challenges due to rising inventory levels with dealers and a marginal growth in sales. The domestic sales of major automakers in India witnessed marginal growth while some experienced a decline as well. The top position was secured by Maruti Suzuki , and the second position was taken back by Hyundai, having a marginal growth over Tata Motors. Amid these challenges, major automakers have also announced a price hike on their lineup.

Here is the list of the top five automakers with highest domestic sales in March 2025:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzki Swift, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

The first position on the list is secured by Maruti Suzuki. The automaker recorded total domestic sales of 1,50,743 units in March 2025. Maruti Suzuki registered a marginal decline of 1.29 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes fell short by 1,975 units. The Wagon R was the best-selling model in FY25.

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Creta, Image Source: Republic

The second position on the list is secured by Hyundai Motor India. The automaker saw total domestic sales of 51,820 units in March 2025, having a marginal decline. Hyundai’s domestic sales fell short by 2.23 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes fell short by 1,181 units. Hyundai Creta was the best-selling model from the automaker.

Tata Motors

Tata Nexon, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Motors was slightly behind Hyundai in domestic sales in March 2025. The auto manufacturer recorded total domestic sales of 51,616 units in March 2025. Despite the challenging situation, Tata Motors saw growth in sales, and it surged by 3.01 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The volumes grew by 1,506 units in March 2025. Tata Tiago is the most entry-level model in the lineup.

Mahindra

Mahindra XUV 3XO, Image Source: Mahindra

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra recorded total domestic sales of 48,048 units in March 2025. The automaker recorded a major growth of 18.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis and there was a surge in volumes by 7,417 units. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level model in the Mahindra’s lineup.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Toyota Fortuner, Image Source: Toyota