BMW X1 vs Audi Q3 - Which is Better?

BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: The luxury segment in India has multiple options for buyers to choose from. In the entry-level luxury segment, BMW has its X1 for the buyers. It is big on the outside, has decent space, and is loaded with features. On the other hand, it competes with the Audi Q3, which is the entry-level luxury SUV from Audi India. The Audi Q3 is slightly compact as compared to the X1 and has a better performance from the petrol engine.

Which one is better? Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3 for prospective customers:

BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Colour Options

The BMW X1 is available in six colour options to buyers. On the other hand, the Audi Q3 is available in five colour options to buyers.

BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Features

The feature list on the BMW X1 comprises two-zone climate control, a panoramic moon roof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, and more. On the other hand, the Audi Q3 has two-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, and more.

BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Engine Specifications

The BMW X1 is available with a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 135 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission. It is also available with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 195 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Audi Q3 is available with a 2.0L petrol engine, making 190 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Price