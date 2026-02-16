BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

BMW X3 Gets Powerful: BMW India has launched the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro for the Indian market. The German automaker has improved the dimensions, and though it still comes with the 2.0L turbo petrol engine, this unit makes more power and has better performance. BMW launched the updated X3 in 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and in 2026, the automaker introduced an updated variant of it. Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro for the prospective buyers:

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is priced at ₹74.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Exteriors

On the outside, the design changes are minimal compared to other variants in the lineup. It gets a subtle change in the grille, which is finished in gloss black shade, and it continues to get glow illumination at night. With the update, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is the longest and the widest in the segment, having 4,755mm in length and 1,920 width, and now it runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a black diffuser, continues with L-Shaped LED tail lamps, and the spoiler enhances the sporty character.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Interiors

On the inside, there are subtle changes made by BMW in the new X3. It has a minimalist design, offering premium materials, and since it is the M Sport variant, it comes with sport seats. The dashboard is slightly tilted towards the driver, giving it a sporty aesthetic. It includes a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver display, having a wireless connectivity.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Features

Regarding the feature list, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro has a panoramic glass roof, multiple driving modes, a Harmon Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, and others. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Engine Specifications