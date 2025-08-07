BMW X3 vs Lexus NX350h - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Updated 7 August 2025 at 20:30 IST
BMW vs Lexus: If you are looking for a luxury SUV that has good comfort, is feature-loaded and has great road presence, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, BMW updated its X3 with a new design, and it comes with a petrol and a diesel engine option. On the other hand, if you are looking for a head turner, having a comfortable cabin, and a hybrid petrol engine, then you can consider the Lexus NX350h.
Here is a quick comparison of the BMW X3 and the Lexus NX350h:
The price of the BMW X3 starts at ₹86.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹89.20 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the diesel variant. On the other hand, the price of the Lexus NX350h starts at ₹71.82 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹79.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Both the BMW X3 and the Lexus NX350h are feature-loaded luxury SUVs in the market. The BMW X3 gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, and others. The Lexus NX350h has subtle ambient lighting, comes with AWD modes, and has a digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, and others.
You can choose the BMW X3 and the Lexus NX350h from multiple colour options. The BMW X3 has five colour options, whereas the Lexus NX350h has 11 colour options to choose from.
If you want a diesel engine, then the BMW X3 is a good choice as it comes with a 2.0L diesel engine and there is a 2.0L turbo petrol engine as well. However, the Lexus NX350h has a 2.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine with a strong hybrid powertrain.
