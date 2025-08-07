Tesla Model Y Spotted in Delhi Ahead of August 11 Showroom Launch

Tesla Model Y in Delhi: American EV maker, Tesla, has recently entered the Indian market and opened its first dealership in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and has launched the Model Y in India. Now, the second Tesla dealership in India is set to open in Aerocity, New Delhi, on August 11. Ahead of the showroom launch, an Instagram user, Ducati The Red Chilly, spotted the Model Y finished in a Grey paint shade with a Karnataka temporary registration plate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tesla showroom in Delhi and the Model Y:

Tesla Showroom in Delhi

As we reported earlier, Tesla will be opening its second dealership in Aerocity’s Worldmark 3, New Delhi. Tesla has leased the retail space, and it spans about 4,000 sq ft. Regarding the rent of the retail space, it is reported to have a monthly rent of around Rs 25 lakh, and it is aligning closely with its Mumbai showroom setup.

Tesla Supercharger in Delhi

Recently, Tesla started its first Supercharger at its BKC experience centre, and it comprises four 250kW DC fast charges and four 11kW AC chargers. Further, Tesla will open in 3 different locations as well. In the Delhi NCR region, the Tesla Superchargers will be present in Noida, Gurugram, Aerocity, and Saket.

Tesla Model Y Range

Tesla offers the Model Y with two battery packs. The regular variant has a 500km range, and the Long Range variant has a 622km range.

Tesla Model Y Colours

You can choose the Model Y from seven colour options. However, Tesla is offering the Stealth Grey shade for free, and the rest six colours are paid options. The prices are as follows:

Pearl White Multi-Coat - ₹95,000

Diamond Black - ₹95,000

Glacier Blue - ₹1,25,000

Quicksilver - ₹1,85,000

Ultra Red - ₹1,85,000

However, the regular option for the interiors is the black colour tone, which comes as standard. If you want custom white-black interiors, it costs ₹1,85,000 extra.

Tesla Model Y Price