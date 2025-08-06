BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 - How Do They Compare?

Battle of Luxury SUVs: The luxury SUV segment has multiple options from different automakers in the market. Recently, Volvo launched the updated XC60 luxury SUV in India. Volvo positions it as a mid-size luxury SUV, and it comes with minimalistic exterior and interior upgrades. On the other side, it competes with the BMW X3 in the segment. It also got updated earlier this year, and comes with a diesel engine as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60 for buyers:

BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 - Price

The price of the BMW X3 starts at ₹86.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the petrol variant, and the diesel variant costs ₹89.92 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other hand, the price of the Volvo XC60 starts at ₹83.79 lakh (on-road, Noida), and it comes in a single petrol variant only.

BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 - Features

Both the BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60 come with a long list of features. The BMW X3 has three-zone climate control, driving modes, an electronic parking brake, a digital infotainment screen with an instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and others. On the other hand, the Volvo XC60 gets an 11.1-inch vertical infotainment screen, four-zone climate control, two driving modes, and others.

For music lovers, the BMW X3 comes with a Harmon Kardon music system, and the Volvo XC60 has a Bowers and Wilkins audio system.

BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 - Colours

You can choose the BMW X3 from five colour options. These are:

Dune Grey Metallic

Alpine White

Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Individual Tanzanite Blue

Black Sapphire Metallic

On the other hand, the Volvo XC60 is also available in seven colour options. These are:

Forest Lake

Crystal White

Onyx Black

Denim Blue

Bright Dusk

Vapour Grey

BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 - Engine Specifications