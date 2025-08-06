Hyundai to Launch Luxury Brand Genesis in India, Plans 26 Models by 2030

Genesis in India: Hyundai Motor is gearing to make a substantial move in the luxury automobile segment by introducing its global premium brand, Genesis, in the Indian market. Genesis is the luxury vertical of Hyundai Motor, offering multiple SUVs and sedans. According to reports, Hyundai plans to introduce it via the CBU route. Additionally, the automaker plans to launch 26 new models by fiscal year 2029–30.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hyundai’s upcoming launch plan:

Will Genesis be launched in India?

Hyundai launched the Genesis, its luxury arm globally in 2015, and it competes with premium automakers like Mercedes, BMW, and other makers. According to Hyundai’s annual report, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated, "We are also strategically evaluating the introduction of Genesis, Hyundai’s global luxury marque, to redefine luxury through innovation, design and differentiated experiences.”

Which models are offered by Genesis Globally?

In the global lineup, Genesis offers multiple sedans and SUVs to choose from. The model list includes G70, G80, G90, GV80, GV70, and others. In India, the luxury car segment is mainly dominated by Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and recently, Volvo and Lexus are also expanding their presence in India.

Which are the upcoming cars set to launch by Hyundai In India?

Along with Genesis’s entry in the Indian market, Hyundai is gearing up to launch 26 new models in the market by 2029-2030. Garg added,” With operations at our Talegaon plant set to begin in FY 2025-26, we are preparing to launch 26 new models and upgrades, including 6 EVs and 20 ICE by FY 2029-30.”

How many EV chargers are set up by Hyundai in India?