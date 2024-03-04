English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

BYD introduces new version of best-selling EV at lower price point

In 2023, BYD recorded sales of 412,202 Yuan Plus EVs, with 100,020 units exported, constituting 42% of its total car exports for that year.

Reported by: Business Desk
BYD
BYD | Image:BYD
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BYD’s new EV: China's prominent electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, BYD, unveiled a new iteration of its best-selling car on Monday, pricing it lower than its predecessor amidst a competitive pricing environment in the world's largest automobile market.

BYD has been strategically setting lower launch prices for several models as part of a broader trend where EV competitors, including domestic player Geely Auto and US giant Tesla, introduce incentives to attract customers in a market that is showing signs of cooling.

Advertisement

The starting price for BYD's new Yuan Plus crossover, also known as the Atto 3 in international markets, is set at 119,800 yuan ($16,644), as announced by BYD in a Weibo post. This reflects an 11.8 per cent reduction compared to the final sales price of its predecessor, according to calculations by Reuters.

In 2023, BYD recorded sales of 412,202 Yuan Plus EVs, with 100,020 units exported, constituting 42 per cent of its total car exports for that year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Advertisement

BYD has been leveraging overseas markets to achieve higher profit margins. 

For instance, the Atto 3 is being sold with a starting price of A$48,011 ($31,336) in Australia, representing an 85 per cent increase compared to its price in China.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo