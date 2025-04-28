BYD Seal 2025 Launched in India - Here’s Everything That Buyers Need To Know

BYD Seal Updated: BYD India has launched the 2025 Seal in India with an updated feature list and a slight revision in its prices. The BYD Seal is available in three variants and two battery pack options to buyers. The automaker has made some features standard across the variant lineup, and has revised the price of its mid and top variants, however, the price of the base variant remains unchanged.

“The BYD SEAL has struck a meaningful chord with Indian customers. With the MY 2025 edition, we’ve focused on refining key aspects that matter most — ride comfort, cabin experience, and smart convenience.” Mr Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the BYD Seal 2025:

What is the price of the BYD Seal 2025?

The price of the BYD Seal starts at ₹41.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Dynamic variant. The price of the Premium RWD variant is ₹45.70 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Performance AWD variant is ₹53.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has hiked the prices by ₹15,000 on the Premium and the Performance variant.

What are the updates on the BYD Seal 2025?

The feature list on the BYD Seal has been updated. With the 2025 upgrades, features like a power sunshade, a silver-plated dimming canopy are added. Further, the company says the air conditioning system is also reworked for better cooling, and there is an advanced air purification module. Additionally, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard across variants.

What is the range of the BYD Seal 2025?