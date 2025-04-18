Excited for Tesla in India? Its Latest Update Solves Biggest Problem With High-Beam Headlamps

Tesla in India: Tesla, a global electric vehicle manufacturer has rolled out a new software update for its existing owners. Amid a slump in sales of electric vehicles, Tesla has rolled out a spring software update, which comes with several new features, consisting adaptive LED headlights, which will be available on all the compatible EVs, and other features.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the adaptive LED headlights feature offered by Tesla:

How do the adaptive LED headlamps operate?

According to Tesla, the adaptive headlights have small LED pixels that turn on and off individually, hence optimising the visibility of the driver and prevent glare for the oncoming traffic.

This update will help the owners to use high beams on the roads without blinding the oncoming traffic. Further, in 2022, Tesla started installing matrix LED headlamps in its vehicles but after 3 years, the feature is enabled.

When was the adaptive LED headlamps enabled in Tesla?

According to reports, Tesla enabled the features in Europe last year. Further the refreshed Model Y that will be shipped with the new smart headlights will come with this feature.

Which other automakers offer adaptive LED headlamps in its vehicles?

German luxury automaker like Audi, Mercedes, and other have already been offering LED matrix headlamps, having adaptive LED technology in Europe for a long time. However, this technology became legal in US in 2022.

Tesla in India: