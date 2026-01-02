BYD Sealion 7 Gets a Price Hike, But Here’s a Catch

Sealion 7 Price Hike: BYD India has increased the prices of its flagship SUV, Sealion 7, for the Indian market. The Chinese electric automaker offers the Sealion 7 in two variants, and in December 2025, BYD announced that it will increase the price of its SUV in January 2026, but here’s a catch. Since the Sealion 7 is offered in two variants, the auto manufacturer has increased the price of its base variant by ₹50,000, and the price of the top variant remains unchanged. The Sealion 7 is a feature-rich SUV, having a single battery pack on offer.

“The updated pricing reflects the evolving cost dynamics while continuing to offer customers a compelling premium electric SUV proposition. The BYD Sealion 7 remains a strong value offering, backed by its advanced electric architecture, high performance and comprehensive safety package. Since its launch, the BYD Sealion 7 has crossed 2,300 units in sales across India, reinforcing the growing acceptance and demand for premium electric SUVs in the market.” Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know:

BYD Sealion 7 Price

Earlier, the BYD Sealion 7 was priced at ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the price increase, the new price of the Sealion 7 is ₹49.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variant. However, the company has further said that all bookings that were made till December 31st 2025, will be treated at old ex-showroom pricing. Moreover, the Performance variant is priced at ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Sealion 7 Features

The BYD Sealion 7 is a feature-rich electric SUV in the market. It comes with a large touchscreen infotainment which can be rotated electronically, ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a panoramic glass roof, and others.

BYD Sealion 7 Range

The BYD Sealion 7 is only available with an 82.5kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 567 km on a single charge.