Cheapest EV Car in India: Affordable Electric Options for Everyone!

Cheapest EV Car in India: In recent times, the electric vehicle segment has seen a major boost in the Indian market. Multiple automakers are now offering EV cars in the budget segment, yet there are a handful of options. These come with a decent range, have ample features on offer, and are a practical ride for your daily commute. Around ₹10 lakh, you can check out the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago, and others.

Here is a list of the top 3 cheapest EV cars in India:

MG Comet EV

The first and the cheapest EV car on the list is the MG Comet EV. It has compact dimensions, is practical, and people do mistake it is a two-seater, but it accommodates four people easily inside. The Comet EV is available with multiple convenience features like automatic climate control, driving modes, and others. JSW MG Motor offers the Comet EV with a single 17.8kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the MG Comet EV?

The price of the MG Comet EV is 7.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago EV

If you are looking for a regular hatchback that has decent rear seat space and boot space, then you can consider the Tata Tiago EV. The automaker offers it in multiple colours, and it has features like automatic climate control, LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more. Tiago EV is available in two battery packs: a 19.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 223 km and a 24kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 293 km.

What is the price of the Tata Tiago EV?

The price of the Tata Tiago EV is ₹8.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch EV

Around ₹10 lakh, buyers who are seeking a spacious, safe, and feature-loaded EV micro SUV can consider the Tata Punch EV. It has comfortable seating, comes with multiple colour options, and is available with two battery packs. The Punch EV has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, driving modes, and others. You can choose it with a 25 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 315 km or a 35 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 421 km.

What is the price of the Tata Punch EV?