Citroen Aircross 2025 Spotted Testing With New Interiors Ahead of Launch - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Upcoming Citroen Aircross: Citroen India recently announced strategic plans and revealed that the company will soon update its C3, Aircross, and the Basalt coupe SUV for the Indian markets. As per Team BHP, a test mule of the Citroen Aircross was spotted testing with minimal camouflage, finished in white paint shade in Chennai. Reports suggest that the upcoming Citroen Aircross will have minimal exterior changes, and the interiors are expected to get new leather upholstery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025:

Upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 Interiors

The upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 is expected to come with new leatherette upholstery. As per the recent spy shots, it is likely to ditch the cream coloured upholstery and will come with brown interiors. The current generation of the Aircross comes with cream coloured upholstery, which is prone to getting dirty very quickly.

Upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 Exteriors

As per the images shared by Team BHP, the exterior of the upcoming Citroen Aircross is expected to get minimal changes. The upcoming Aircross will come with a projector setup for the headlamps, subtle roof rails, and the alloy wheel design will remain unchanged.

Upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 Features

Currently, the Citroen Aircross comes with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and others. However, in the upcoming model, we can expect some additions to the feature list, like front ventilated seats, cruise control, and more.

Upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 Engine

Regarding the powertrain options, the upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 is likely to continue the same 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine makes 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual gearbox and 205 Nm of torque with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Upcoming Citroen Aircross 2025 Price