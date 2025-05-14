Amitabh Bachchan to Sonam Bajwa: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Land Rover Defender

Defender in Bollywood: Bollywood celebrities in India are known for their fancy and luxury car collection. Among these, the Land Rover Defender is a popular choice. It is an iconic SUV, popular for its muscular road presence, spacious cabin, and multiple engine options to choose from. Recently, Sonam Bajwa added a new Defender to her garage. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and others have added the Land Rover Defender to their collections.

Here is a list of the five Bollywood celebrities who own a Land Rover Defender:

Amitabh Bachchan:

The first Bollywood celebrity on the list is the Amitabh Bachchan. He is one of the biggest actor in the industry and recently filled his car collection with iconic wheels. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is spotted in a Land Rover Defender 130 HSE. The price of the Land Rover Defender 130 is ₹1.90 crore (on-road, Noida) for the X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Petrol variant.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is the next Bollywood celebrity on the list who recently added a brand new Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One SUV to his garage. Land Rover says it is one of the most powerful iterations of the Defender series in India. The price of the Land Rover Defender Octa starts at ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom, Noida).

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev, a Bollywood actor, has recently added a new Land Rover Defender to his garage. He is a popular actor in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and was also a part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss Season 10. He posted on his Instagram about his delivery experience, and Rahul had got the Defender 110 and the powertrain opted by the actor is still unclear.

Anil Kapoor

The next Bollywood actor on the list is Anil Kapoor. Popular for his work in Animal, Fighter, and other movies, he is an avid car enthusiast. Having an experience of more than 4 decades in the industry, Anil Kapoor was recently spotted in his Land Rover Defender 130 HSE.

Sonam Bajwa