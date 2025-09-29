Citroen Aircross Scores 5 Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Citroen Aircross Safety: Citroen India launched the Aircross in 2023 in India. It is a compact SUV with a punchy petrol engine and has recently been updated with new features. As per Bharat NCAP crash test, the Aircross has scored a five-star safety rating for adult occupants. As per the Bharat NCAP, the Aircross has scored 27.05 points for adult occupants' protection and scored a four-star safety rating, 40 points for child occupants' protection. However, the testing body has tested the 5-seater variant of the Aircross. The first Citroen SUV tested by Bharat NCAP was the Basalt, which scored a four-star safety rating.

“With the Citroën 2.0 strategy, we’re not just building cars — we’re shaping aspirations with safety at the core. The Citroën AIRCROSS SUV, now proudly rated 5 stars in adult occupant protection by Bharat NCAP, is a bold testament to our commitment towards smart, secure mobility. Its acclaimed ride quality and comfort reflect our philosophy: advanced comfort, cutting-edge safety, and intuitive technology — all in one dynamic, practical package,” Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the Citroen Aircross safety rating:

Citroen Aircross Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Citroen Aircross scored 20.75 points out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection.

Citroen Aircross Child Occupant Protection Points:

Citroen Aircross scored 40 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Citroen Aircross Safety Features

The Citroen Aircross has safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

Citroen Aircross Engine

The Citroen Aircross is available with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission, and there is a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a manual or an automatic transmission.

Citroen Aircross Price