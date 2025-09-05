Tata Reduces Prices Across Lineup After GST Cut - Check Out Full List

Tata Cars Price Drop: With the reduction in the GST tax slabs, Tata Motors has announced a significant price reduction in its portfolio of cars for the Indian market. According to a statement from Tata Motors, the majority of the price reduction is witnessed by the Nexon, which will become cheaper by up to ₹1.55 lakh under the new GST 2.0 scheme.

The GST Council recently announced a significant reduction in the taxes on small cars, smaller capacity bikes, and three-wheelers. Earlier, smaller cars were in the 28 per cent tax slab. With the GST 2.0 regime, the council reduced the taxes to 18 per cent on smaller cars, and placed the larger cars and SUVs under a 40 per cent tax bracket and exempted the compensation cess levied on them. The revised prices of the cars will be effective from September 22, 2025.

“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

Here is a full list of cars, which will undergo a price cut under the GST 2.0:

Tata Tiago Current Price

The current price of the Tata Tiago is ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Tiago

After the GST 2.0, the Tiago will see a price drop of up to ₹75,000.

Tata Tigor Current Price

Currently, the Tata Tigor comes at a price tag of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Tigor

Under the GST 2.0, the Tigor will see a price reduction of up to ₹80,000.

Tata Altroz Current Price

Tata Motors recently launched the updated Altroz for the Indian market. The current price of the Tata Altroz is ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Altroz

After the GST 2.0, the Altroz will become cheaper by up to ₹1,10,000.

Tata Punch Current Price

The current price of the Tata Punch is ₹6.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Punch

After the GST 2.0, the Punch will see a price drop of up to ₹85,000.

Tata Nexon Current Price

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. The current price of the Nexon is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Nexon

After the GST 2.0, the Nexon will see a maximum price drop of up to ₹1,55,000.

Tata Curvv Current Price

The current price of the Tata Curvv is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Curvv

After the GST 2.0, the Curvv will see a price drop of up to ₹65,000.

Tata Harrier Current Price

The current price of the Tata Harrier is ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Harrier

After the GST 2.0, the Harrier will see a price drop of up to ₹1,40,000.

Tata Safari Current Price

The current price of the Tata Tiago is ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reduction in Price of Tata Safari

After the GST 2.0, the Safari will see a price drop of up to ₹1,45,000.