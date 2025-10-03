Citroen Aircross X Launched in India - Price, Features, & Specifications

Citroen Updated Aircross: Citroen India has launched an X variant of its compact SUV, Aircross, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the automaker has added new features and updated the interior layout, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The feature list now includes front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and more. However, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, and you can choose it from a five or seven-seater configuration. The Aircross X competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Citroen Aircross X for prospective buyers:

Citroen Aircross X Price

The introductory price of the Citroen Aircross X is ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross X Exteriors

The exteriors of the Citroen Aircross X are similar to the regular variant. However, you continue to get LED DRL, projector headlamps, and get a new LED projector foglamps in the updated variant. On the side, it continues to run on 16-inch alloys, and the rear gets a bold Aircross X badge with silver finishing on the bumper.

Citroen Aircross X Interiors

The interiors of the Citroen Aircross X get a new layout for the dashboard. It has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, but now it gets a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Further, the automaker has updated the upholstery and has redesigned the gear lever.

Citroen Aircross X Colours

With the new variant, Citroen has added a new Deep Forest Green paint shade to the Aircross X.

Citroen Aircross X Features

With the new edition, there are multiple convenience features added to the Aircross. The feature list now includes front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient and footwell lighting, and more.

Citroen Aircross X Safety Features

The Citroen Aircross X is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others. Additionally, it also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Citroen Aircross X Engine Specifications