Skoda Octavia VRS Spotted in India - Will it Come to India?

Skoda Octavia VRS in India: As Volkswagen India has launched the Golf GTI for the Indian market, there are multiple reports that Skoda may soon launch the Octavia VRS in India. The Czech automaker first unveiled the Octavia VRS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which was held in January 2025. Recently, a Skoda Octavia VRS finished in neon green paint shade was spotted in a parking lot. As per reports, the Octavia VRS will most likely come via the CBU route.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Octavia VRS in India:

Skoda Octavia VRS Exteriors

The exteriors of the Skoda Octavia VRS have a sharp front profile. It has LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a large grille and a sporty-looking bumper. On the sides, it is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and all four disc brakes for strong braking. At the rear, the Octavia VRS has a sharp design for the taillamps, a subtle lip spoiler and a dual-exhaust system with diffuser treatment with red-lining.

Skoda Octavia VRS Interiors

The interiors of the Skoda Octavia VRS are expected to offer sports seats at the front, an all black interior with red stitching.

Skoda Octavia VRS Features

The expected feature list on the Skoda Octavia VRS includes a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, multiple driving modes, and others. Further, it will come with front and rear parking sensors and headlamp washers.

Skoda Octavia VRS Engine Specifications

The Skoda Octavia VRS is likely to come with the 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is also powering the Volkswagen Golf GTI. This engine produces 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Further, it has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.4 seconds.

Skoda Octavia VRS Launch