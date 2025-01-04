Citroen Basalt Price Hike: Citroen India has hiked the prices of its Basalt with immediate effect. The automaker has announced a price hike of Rs 21,000-28,000 depending on the variant and have made a price cut on some variants. Citroen launched the Basalt in August 2024, with a 1.2L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine. It has features such as automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, and more. Regarding safety, it scored a four star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Here are the details of its updated prices for the buyers planning for Citroen Basalt:

Citroen Basalt Price Update:

Citroen India has updated the prices by Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,000 depending on the variant. The entry-level 1.2 petrol MT You variant of Basalt witnesses a price hike of Rs. 26,000. The price tag for the 1.2 petrol MT Plus remains unchanged.

However, the price of the 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT and AT variants saw a price hike of Rs 28,000. Following this, the 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max dual-tone variants of the Basalt has a premium of Rs. 21,000 each, over the outgoing price list. The 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max dual-tone variants of the

Basalt has become more attractive by Rs. 17,000 each. Now, the price of the Citroen Basalt starts at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base You variant and goes to Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Basalt Features:

The Citroen Basalt has a comprehensive set of features for the buyers. For starters, it is offered with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. The rear seat passengers gets thigh-adjustment for the seats, which is likely to enhance the comfort of the rear seat passengers. However, buyers who have a preference for sunroofs have to be disappointed as it misses this feature.

Citroen Basalt Engine Specifications: