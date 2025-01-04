2025 Ather 450 Launched in India: Check Out its Price, Range, and Specifications

2025 Ather 450 Launched: Ather Energy has launched the updated version of the 450 series electric scooter in India. This update is done to the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex electric scooters. The 2025 version has updated the feature list for safety and new colour options. However, the design and the mechanicals of the 2025 Ather 450 Series remain unchanged.

“Now, with the 2025 Ather 450, we are improving the safety of the scooters with features like multi-mode traction control which is typically found in high-end motorcycles,” Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said.

Let us deep dive into what 2025 Ather 450 has to offer for the Indian buyers:

2025 Ather 450 Design:

Buyers of the 2025 Ather 450 has two new colour options to choose from. It is now available in a new blue and a khaki colour paint scheme. However, the design of the 2025 Ather 450X, 450S and the 450 Apex remains unchanged. It has LED headlamps, and DRLs at the front and has a sleek and sporty design. It continues to run on 12-inch alloy wheels. The rear comes with a similar design to the LED taillamps and DRLs.

2025 Ather 450 Features:

The major update in the 2025 Ather 450 series is in its feature list. Ather has now added multi-mode traction control on the 450X, 450S, and 450 Apex. The multi-mode traction control has three modes, Rain, Road, and Rally, which alters the torque delivery and other parameters for better traction and stability of the scooter. The next feature that Ather has added to the 450 X is the regenerative braking, which the company calls Magic Twist. According to Ather, it helps enhance the range. It can also bring the scooter to a complete halt and works even at 100 per cent battery charge.

However, the company has also updated the software. This now offers features such as WhatsApp notifications, Alexa connectivity, Live location sharing, and more.

2025 Ather 450 Range:

The 2025 Ather 450 remains unchanged mechanically. The 2025 Ather 450S has an IDC claimed range of 122km, and the company says it will have a real-world range of 105km. Next, the Ather 450X is offered in two battery packs. It has a 2.9kWh battery pack, having an IDC claimed range of 126km. Buyers looking for a bigger battery pack have the option to choose the 450X with a 3.7kWh battery pack. It has an IDC claimed range of 161km and a real-world range of 130km on a single charge. That said, the Ather 450 Apex has an IDC-claimed range of 157km.

2025 Ather 450 Prices:

The prices of the 2025 Ather 450 Series are as follows:

2025 Ather 450S - ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru),

2025 Ather 450X (2.9kWh battery) - ₹1,46,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru)

2025 Ather 450X (3.7kWh battery) - ₹1,56,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru)

2025 Ather 450 Apex - ₹1,99,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru inclusive of Pro Pack)