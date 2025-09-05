Citroen Basalt X Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Citroen Basalt Updated: Citroen India has introduced a new X variant of its coupe-SUV, Basalt, for the Indian market. The new version comes with a similar exterior design to the Basalt, while the interior features a new dual-tone theme, and the feature list has been updated. Mechanically, it continues to be equipped with two petrol engines. The Citroen Basalt competes with rivals like the Tata Curvv, as well as other compact SUVs such as the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Citroen Basalt X:

Citroen Basalt X Price

The price of the Citroen Basalt X starts at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base You variant. If you want a 360-degree camera, it costs an additional ₹25,000, and a dual-tone roof finish adds an extra ₹21,000 to the top-spec Max variant.

Citroen Basalt X Exteriors

Externally, there are a few noticeable changes to the Basalt X. However, an X badge has been added to the tailgate. It continues to feature 16-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, halogen taillights, and other details.

Citroen Basalt X Interiors

Inside, the Citroen Basalt X receives a significant upgrade over the standard Basalt. It features dual-tone interior trims with a black and tan theme and includes a new rear centre armrest with two cup holders.

Citroen Basalt X Features

The feature list has been enhanced for the Citroen Basalt X. The top-spec model offers a 360-degree parking camera, front ventilated seats, cruise control, LED fog lamps, white ambient lighting, and more. However, Citroen is offering the 360-degree parking camera as an additional accessory in the Max variant.

Citroen Basalt X Engine Specifications